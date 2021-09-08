Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 8th (AADI, CHPT, CR, GSHD, GWLLF, INTC, LBTSF, LHX, LSPD, MAPS)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, September 8th:

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD). The firm issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

CLSA started coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR). They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock.

