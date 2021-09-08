Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 8th (AADI, CHPT, CR, GSHD, GWLLF, INTC, LBTSF, LHX, LSPD, MAPS)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, September 8th:

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aadi Bioscience Inc alerts:

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR)

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of. Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD). The firm issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

CLSA started coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR). They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.