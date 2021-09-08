Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 8th (BBD.B, BCE, CCA, CNR, FTT, GEI, GFL, HL, KEY, KNT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 8th:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$43.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$33.50 target price on the stock.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$43.50 price target on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$150.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

