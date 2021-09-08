Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 8th (AAPL, ALB, GFL, HEI, MARUY, MSBHF, NCBS, NDEKY, NGD, OLLI)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 8th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $280.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating.

