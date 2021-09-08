Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Federal Signal (FSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS):

9/3/2021 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

9/2/2021 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

8/18/2021 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 77.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

