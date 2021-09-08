Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thermon Group (THR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE: THR) in the last few weeks:

9/7/2021 – Thermon Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – Thermon Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Thermon Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/19/2021 – Thermon Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Thermon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2021 – Thermon Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

THR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $536.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

