Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Domo (DOMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) recently:

9/1/2021 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/27/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Domo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Domo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$100.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

