Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.39.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

