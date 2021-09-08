Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Trading 12% Higher

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) shares shot up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $465.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

