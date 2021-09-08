IOST Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.25 Billion (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, IOST has traded 81.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $2.25 billion worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.71 or 0.00418086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00160324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044082 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

