Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 10,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 79,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Iota Communications, Inc is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline.

