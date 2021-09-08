IoTeX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $104.98 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $655.03 million and approximately $104.98 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.30 or 0.00453987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00170158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00717832 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

