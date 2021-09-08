IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

IPGP opened at $175.59 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $156.49 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.06.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

