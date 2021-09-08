IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Cut to GBX 50 by Analysts at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

IQE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON IQE traded down GBX 1.99 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.01 ($0.57). 1,945,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £353.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.96.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

