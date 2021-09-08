iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.