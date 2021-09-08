IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of IQVIA worth $192,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.48 and a 200 day moving average of $229.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.