iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.96 and last traded at $131.01. 416,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,097,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.25.

