iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.44 and last traded at $116.54. Approximately 7,049,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,225,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.05.

