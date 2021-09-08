iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,434 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 5.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 148,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,864,000.

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.13. 310,466 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.78 and a 200-day moving average of $170.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

