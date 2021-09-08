iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 1,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.