iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $51.77. Approximately 70,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 57,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.08.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.