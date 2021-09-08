iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,760,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

