iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 95,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,204,417 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

