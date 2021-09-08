iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $271.14. 85,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,924. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

