iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.33. 63,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

