iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $452.27. 241,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.74 and a 200 day moving average of $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

