iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 29.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,430,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,457,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $451.58. 163,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.74 and a 200 day moving average of $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

