iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $452.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.