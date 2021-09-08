iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $134.72 and last traded at $134.72. Approximately 65,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 249,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.78.

