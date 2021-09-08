iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 407.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

