iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 8.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $43,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $110.81. 146,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

