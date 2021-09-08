iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.48. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 38,138 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 937,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,813,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 190,422 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,044,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 31,730.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.