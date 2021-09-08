Ispolink Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00167537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00718910 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

