Italo (XTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,479.40

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Italo has a total market cap of $16,479.40 and approximately $956.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

