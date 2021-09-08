Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.96

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $3.78. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 202 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

