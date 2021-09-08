iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,488,063.28 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.