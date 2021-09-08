Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 162.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

JBL stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

