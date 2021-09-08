Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,492 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $292.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $293.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

