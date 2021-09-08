Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94.

