Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

