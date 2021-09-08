Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

