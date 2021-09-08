Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 171 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,910.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,729.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,439.12. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,400 shares of company stock worth $292,637,979. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

