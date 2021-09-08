Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,821 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

