Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

