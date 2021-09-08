Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

LDOS opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

