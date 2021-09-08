Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 32,348 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,211 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

