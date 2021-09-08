Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $431,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,157,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 757,238 shares of company stock valued at $56,680,575.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

