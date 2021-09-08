Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $91,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

UNP opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.