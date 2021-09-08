Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,750,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,009,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $80.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

