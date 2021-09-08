James A. Dunn Sells 20,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.51. 8,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,365. The company has a market capitalization of $794.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 43.42%. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.