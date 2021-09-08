James A. Dunn Sells 20,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.51. 8,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,365. The company has a market capitalization of $794.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 43.42%. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 291.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 215.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

