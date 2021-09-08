James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. 33,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

